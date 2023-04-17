Frank Ocean Reportedly Suffered Ankle Injury Days Before Coachella Set
By Tony M. Centeno
April 17, 2023
Frank Ocean's Coachella set was supposed to be a lot different than the performance fans at Indio Valley witnessed, and now we might know what sparked the last-minute changes.
According to a report TMZ published on Monday, April 17, the "Thinkin Bout You" singer suffered from an ankle injury while he was on the grounds of Coachella just a few days before his scheduled set. Sources say Ocean was involved in a bike accident while he was at the venue for his rehearsal. The injuries he sustained was so serious that a doctor recommended the singer to change up his stage set-up so that he can still perform.
frank ocean singing bad religion. not a lot of people touching him in the vocals category pic.twitter.com/kANWy5SEIb— yee yee (frank ocean defense attorney) (@yEeyEe006) April 17, 2023
Ocean was originally supposed to have a huge ice rink that was constructed specifically for his set. According to TMZ, over 100 hockey players were casted to participate in choreography for Ocean's set at Coachella. The skaters had rehearsed on an elevated ice rink at Paramount Studios and were sent out to Coachella's grounds for a full dress rehearsal a week before the show. However, when the cast got to venue on Sunday, they found out that the initial plans for the show had been scrapped.
As a result, the ice rink was reportedly melted down, the scheduled livestream was cancelled and the skaters were used as background dancers instead. They didn't do much dancing in the background during the show, but at least they were still involved. Ocean ended up delivering his performance an hour later than expected and his set was cut short due to time restrictions. At this point, the set-up for his performance next weekend is still up in the air.