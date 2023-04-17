Frank Ocean Reportedly Suffered Ankle Injury Days Before Coachella Set

Ocean was originally supposed to have a huge ice rink that was constructed specifically for his set. According to TMZ, over 100 hockey players were casted to participate in choreography for Ocean's set at Coachella. The skaters had rehearsed on an elevated ice rink at Paramount Studios and were sent out to Coachella's grounds for a full dress rehearsal a week before the show. However, when the cast got to venue on Sunday, they found out that the initial plans for the show had been scrapped.



As a result, the ice rink was reportedly melted down, the scheduled livestream was cancelled and the skaters were used as background dancers instead. They didn't do much dancing in the background during the show, but at least they were still involved. Ocean ended up delivering his performance an hour later than expected and his set was cut short due to time restrictions. At this point, the set-up for his performance next weekend is still up in the air.