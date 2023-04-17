When you think of spending a day on the water, you might think of a trip to the beach. Fortunately, there are plenty of lakes around the country that offer a closer destination that promises just as much fun. From the glacial waters of Alaska to an urban lake in a popular Florida city, every corner of America has stunning lakes that are worth a visit.

Insider searched around the country for the lakes with the best picturesque views, compiling a list of the most beautiful lake in each state. While some lakes are known for being great fishing destinations or fun places for activities like waterskiing or boating, others are simply ideal spots to soak up the sun and splash around with loved ones.

According to the list, Lake Alllatoona, located about 20 miles north of Marietta and officially impounded in 1950, is Georgia's most beautiful lake. With more than 12,000 acres and 270 miles of shoreline, there is plenty of space to keep you entertained during a day at the lake, from fun recreational activities and boating to sites perfect for camping under the stars.

