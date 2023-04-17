Georgia Restaurant Serves Some Of The 'Absolute Best' Sushi In The U.S.

A restaurant in Georgia is being recognized for serving up some of the "absolute best" sushi in the country.

Mashed looked at restaurants across the U.S. that offer up incredible and unique sushi. Along with popular restaurants in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, an Atlanta earned praise for its quality of sushi, including one traditional dish that you don't often see in America.

According to the site, Tomo Japanese Restaurant has some of the best sushi not just in ATL but in the entire country. Tomo is located inside the Ritz-Carlton Residences at 3630 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta. Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Since the early 2000s, there has been a dedicated focus on making [Atlanta] a city where you can find supreme sushi. Chef Tomohiro Naito leads the charge. After an education in theatre and a career in seafood sourcing, Naito took up residence in Las Vegas, training under ... sushi master Nobu Matsuhisa before bringing his talents to ATL's Buckhead neighborhood.

His restaurant Tomo has had several homes around the city, each location a temple to quality sushi. Atlanta Magazine describes Tomo's most recent spot as having the sort of theatrical quality Naito studied in school. It's a large production chef Tomohiro delivers a learning experience with his dishes; Aji tataki, a signature dish, is a traditional Japanese plate not often found in the U.S. Japanese mackerel sashimi is topped with ginger, scallions, and garlic ponzu, and umami is packed onto every tastebud. ... All in all, Tomo is more than just some of the best sushi in ATL ... This is some of the best sushi in the USA."

Check out Mashed's full list to see more of the best sushi restaurants in the country.