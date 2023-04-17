Illinois' Largest Water Park Sets Opening Date

Illinois' largest water park just announced their official opening date! According to NBC Chicago, Raging Waves in Yorkville will be opening on June 3rd. The beloved park is currently preparing for the 2023 season, standing out as their 16th anniversary. Park co-owner Randy Witt explained that the entire team cannot wait for the park to open this summer.

“We are thrilled to kick off our 16th season and invite families back to Raging Waves this summer. Offering guests the very best in family fun has always been at the forefront for our team at Raging Waves, and we cannot wait for guests to enjoy all that our waterpark has to offer."

Raging Waves sits on 58-acres and features a whopping 32 waterslides, six of which are race slides constructed side by side. NBC Chicago mentioned that this specific race slide, referred to as the Aussie Mat Dash, is one of just three in the entire world! Interested individuals can purchase season passes to the park through the park's website. A single ticket costs $54.99.

Family and friends will be able to enjoy everything the water park has to offer all summer long until it closes for the season on September 4th.