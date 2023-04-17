Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

April 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

What is your go-to taco order? Do you stuff this delicious dish with rice, beans, pico, guacamole, protein, cauliflower, or D all of the above? Regardless of your go-to ingredients, there is one taco shop in Illinois that serves tacos like no other! This one-stop-taco-shop is known for their amazing beef hard shell taco.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best tacos in all of Illinois can be found at Taco Gringo locations throughout the state.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant that serves the best taco in the entire state:

"Taco Gringo doesn't sound like a place where you'd want to take your abuela for some tacos, but it's a legitimately grand taco dispensary. While their Beef Hard Shell Taco may look like something you can get at from a Taco Bell drive-thru window, the quality difference is impossible to ignore. Taco Bell's version may be cheaper, but the Taco Gringo version is so much better that you won't mind paying a little bit extra. The shells are crispier, the meat has more flavor, and the cheese has a bolder taste."

For a continued list of the best places to order a taco across the country visit mashed.com.

