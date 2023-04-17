Jalen Hurts Agrees To Record-Setting Extension With Eagles: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly agreed to terms on a record-setting five-year, $255 million contract extension with quarterback Jalen Hurts, which will make him the highest-paid player at the position with an average annual salary of $51 million, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on Monday (April 17).

Pelissero noted that the deal was negotiated by Hurts' agent, Nicole Lynn, and is "believed to be the largest deal completed by a female agent in sports history."

"The #Eagles and Jalen Hurts agreed to terms on a five-year, $255 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell me and @RapSheet. @AgentNicoleLynn negotiated the deal, which includes $179.304M in guarantees and a no-trade clause," Pelissero tweeted.