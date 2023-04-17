Jalen Hurts Agrees To Record-Setting Extension With Eagles: Report
By Jason Hall
April 17, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly agreed to terms on a record-setting five-year, $255 million contract extension with quarterback Jalen Hurts, which will make him the highest-paid player at the position with an average annual salary of $51 million, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on Monday (April 17).
Pelissero noted that the deal was negotiated by Hurts' agent, Nicole Lynn, and is "believed to be the largest deal completed by a female agent in sports history."
"The #Eagles and Jalen Hurts agreed to terms on a five-year, $255 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell me and @RapSheet. @AgentNicoleLynn negotiated the deal, which includes $179.304M in guarantees and a no-trade clause," Pelissero tweeted.
Jalen Hurts’ record five-year, $255 million contract extension with the #Eagles is also notable for another reason:— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2023
Negotiated by @AgentNicoleLynn, it is believed to be the largest deal completed by a female agent in sports history. 💰 💰 💰 https://t.co/Uj3VRCizgL
The extension also includes $179.304 million in guarantees, as well as a no-trade clause, according to Rapoport.
🚨 🚨 🚨— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023
The #Eagles and Jalen Hurts agreed to terms on a 5-year, $255M contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.@AgentNicoleLynn did the deal, which includes $179.304M in guarantees and a no-trade clause. pic.twitter.com/UNzVumGgoA
Hurts has emerged as one of the league's best quarterbacks since being selected by the Eagles at No. 53 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former University of Alabama and Oklahoma University standout had a career season in 2022, leading Philadelphia to an NFC Championship Game win and Super Bowl berth while throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions on 306 of 460 passing and recording 760 yards and 13 touchdowns on 165 rushing attempts.
Hurts also tied Pro Bowl Hall of Famer Terrell Davis' Super Bowl record of three rushing touchdowns and set a record with the most scored by a quarterback in Super Bowl history during the Eagles' 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in February.