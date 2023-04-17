Latest On Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status After Game 1 Injury

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly optimistic about Giannis Antetokounmpo's chances to play in Game 2 of their ongoing Eastern Conference playoff first-round series against the Miami Heat, despite having experienced a lower back contusion during the first half of Game 1.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer said an MRI on Antetokounmpo's injury came back clean while addressing reporters on Monday (April 17) via ESPN. The two-time NBA MVP was limited to just 11 minutes in the Bucks' 130-117 loss to the Heat on Sunday (April 16) after charging into Miami forward Kevin Love.

The Bucks held a team film session on Monday, so Antetokounmpo wasn't given the chance to practice on the court with his teammates, but Budenholzer said he remains optimistic.

"He's still sore, but I think progress," Budenholzer said via ESPN. "He's getting some treatment, and we'll just continue to monitor him for the next day or two."

The Bucks will host Game 2 at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday (April 19), which will give Antetokounmpo an additional day to recover from his back injury. Milwaukee has scheduled a practice for Tuesday (April 18) afternoon.

"I think still mostly positive, mostly optimistic," Budenholzer said via ESPN. "But we'll see how he feels over the next day or two."