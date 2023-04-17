Lil Wayne Brings Out Cam'ron To Perform Their 2006 Song For The First Time
By Tony M. Centeno
April 17, 2023
Lil Wayne gave his fans in New York City an unforgettable show after he brought out Harlem's own Cam'ron for a historic set.
On Sunday night, April 16, Wayne returned to the Apollo Theater in Harlem as a part of his "Welcome To Tha Carter" tour. During the show, Wayne welcomed the Dipset rapper to the stage and dapped him up before they performed their 2006 collaboration "Touch It Or Not" for the first time ever.
“Weezy, I love you! It’s the first time we ever performed this, n***a,” Cam told Weezy before he left the stage.
Lil Wayne and Cam'ron's raunchy joint effort first appeared on the New Orleans rapper's 2006 mixtape The W. Carter Collection. The project is comprised of throwaway records from albums like Tha Carter II and Weezy's collaborative LP with Birdman Like Father, Like Son. Their song is one of several mixtape joints, like "I'm Me" and "I'm Going In," that Wayne performed at the Apollo. Cam wasn't the only guest at the show either. midway through the show, Wayne also brought out his Young Money artists Drizzy P, Euro, Lil Twist, and Mellow Rackz.
Weezy's stop at the Apollo comes as he continues his tour around the country. After kicking it off at the top of April, Wayne has hit up major cities like Chicago, Boston and Toronto before he arrived in New York City. He's set to hit up more cities like Philadelphia, Atlanta, St. Louis and Nashville before he wraps up in Los Angles in May.
See more videos from Lil Wayne's tour stop in Harlem below.
Waited 20 years to see this live and it didn’t disappoint. 🍦@LilTunechi pic.twitter.com/2nu8LCtksJ— Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 (@Kazeem) April 17, 2023
April 17, 2023
@LilTunechi performing “lollipop” pic.twitter.com/Ql4KyJaLEz— LordTreeSa🅿️ (@LordTreeSap) April 17, 2023
@LilTunechi performing “Let the beat build” pic.twitter.com/kvyWxqOPWr— LordTreeSa🅿️ (@LordTreeSap) April 17, 2023
@LilTunechi performing “HYFR” pic.twitter.com/BP2VbOEEdh— LordTreeSa🅿️ (@LordTreeSap) April 17, 2023