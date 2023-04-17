Lil Wayne and Cam'ron's raunchy joint effort first appeared on the New Orleans rapper's 2006 mixtape The W. Carter Collection. The project is comprised of throwaway records from albums like Tha Carter II and Weezy's collaborative LP with Birdman Like Father, Like Son. Their song is one of several mixtape joints, like "I'm Me" and "I'm Going In," that Wayne performed at the Apollo. Cam wasn't the only guest at the show either. midway through the show, Wayne also brought out his Young Money artists Drizzy P, Euro, Lil Twist, and Mellow Rackz.



Weezy's stop at the Apollo comes as he continues his tour around the country. After kicking it off at the top of April, Wayne has hit up major cities like Chicago, Boston and Toronto before he arrived in New York City. He's set to hit up more cities like Philadelphia, Atlanta, St. Louis and Nashville before he wraps up in Los Angles in May.



See more videos from Lil Wayne's tour stop in Harlem below.