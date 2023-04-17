Man Allegedly Shot Neighbors After His Food Was Delivered To Their House

A 32-year-old man was charged on Monday (April 17) for shooting four people earlier in the month after his food was mistakenly delivered to their home.

Prosecutors said that Deon Ray Thomas confronted his neighbors after they received his food. The argument quickly escalated, and Thomas pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Two 14-year-old boys, a 31-year-old male, and a 36-year-old female, were injured in the shooting. The two teens and the adult male were hospitalized with undisclosed injuries. Thomas was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Over 30 shots were fired, and officers recovered four guns from the scene.

Detroit police Chief James White described the scene as a "gun battle" between the neighbors.

"This is what looks like a shootout," White said. "Houses that are next door to each other, so neighbors."

On Monday, Thomas appeared in Detroit's 36th District Court, where he was arraigned on four counts of assault with intent to murder, four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, four counts of felonious assault, and 12 counts of felony firearm.