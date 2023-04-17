Michigan City Named 'Most Educated' City In The US

Would you consider your city to be "educated?" While various components play into this topic, factors can be compiled to get a general sense of a city's level of education. The most educated cities will be those with the highest graduation rates and number of citizens with a degree that went on to develop their learned skills into a successful career.

According to a list compiled by Wallet Hub, the most educated city in all of Michigan is Ann Arbor. This city also stands out as the most educated city in the entire country. The only other Michigan city to rank in the top 50 is Lansing listed as the 30th most educated state in America.

Here is what Wallet Hub had to say about compiling the data to discover the most educated cities across the country:

"The most educated cities could shift in the near future because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it had on schooling. During the pandemic, standardized test scores experienced sizeable drops, and score gaps between low-poverty and high-poverty districts increased. To determine where the most educated Americans are putting their degrees to work, WalletHub compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across 11 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the quality of the public-school system to the gender education gap.

For a continued list of the most educated cities in America visit wallethub.com.