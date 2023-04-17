Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In The Entire State

What is your go-to taco order? Do you stuff this delicious dish with rice, beans, pico, guacamole, protein, cauliflower, or D all of the above? Regardless of your go-to ingredients, there is one taco shop in Minnesota that serves tacos like no other! This one-stop-taco-shop is known for their amazing Tacos de Alambre dish.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best tacos in all of Minnesota can be found at El Taco Riendo located in Minneapolis. Their most popular dish is known for its authenticity and fresh ingredients.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant that serves the best taco in the entire state:

"If you want to find authentic Mexican food all the way up in Minnesota, hop on over to El Taco Riendo. Once you get there, order the Tacos de Alambre. These amazing tacos come with either barbecue pork or asada steak. After you pick your meat, your tacos are finished off with pineapple chunks, mozzarella cheese, onions, sweet peppers, and ham. If you've never had ham in a taco, you'll be pleasantly surprised at just how great all of these ingredients mesh together."

For a continued list of the best places to order a taco across the country visit mashed.com.