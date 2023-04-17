Moneybagg Yo's Steak Prices At New Restaurant Stir Up Debate Among Fans

While some people are complaining about the prices, others seem to think the prices are decent compared to other high-end restaurants. Some fans pointed out how the prices listed on the menu are in sync with those at restaurants in other parts of the country like New York City.



"Prices are perfectly fine!!" one fan wrote on Instagram. "I never see anyone complain about Ruth Chris or Morton’s prices tho … hmmm we gotta do better as a black community when it comes to supporting one another."



Moneybagg Yo previously stated that he's been involved with "every detail" of the restaurant's launch outside of day-to-day operations. Bagg hasn't commented on the debate just yet. He was too busy performing at Coachella with his labelmate GloRilla, who brought him out during her set over the weekend.



Check out other reactions to the prices of Moneybagg Yo's restaurant below.