Moneybagg Yo's Steak Prices At New Restaurant Stir Up Debate Among Fans

By Tony M. Centeno

April 17, 2023

Moneybagg Yo
Photo: Getty Images

Moneybagg Yo's new restaurant just started welcoming customers in Memphis and it's already going viral, but not for the right reason.

In the weeks since the rapper's fine dining establishment Cache 42 opened in Memphis, fans have been complaining about the restaurant's high prices for entrees like their 40oz Tomahawk steak for example, which costs $135 without side dishes. The restaurant also offers other upscale entrees and dishes, but some people seem to think the overall prices are too high and are criticizing the CMG rapper for it.

"MoneyBagg Yo restaurant so man high!!" one fan wrote on social media. "Do he not remember when he was starving in them apartments?? BFFR."

While some people are complaining about the prices, others seem to think the prices are decent compared to other high-end restaurants. Some fans pointed out how the prices listed on the menu are in sync with those at restaurants in other parts of the country like New York City.

"Prices are perfectly fine!!" one fan wrote on Instagram. "I never see anyone complain about Ruth Chris or Morton’s prices tho … hmmm we gotta do better as a black community when it comes to supporting one another."

Moneybagg Yo previously stated that he's been involved with "every detail" of the restaurant's launch outside of day-to-day operations. Bagg hasn't commented on the debate just yet. He was too busy performing at Coachella with his labelmate GloRilla, who brought him out during her set over the weekend.

Check out other reactions to the prices of Moneybagg Yo's restaurant below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.