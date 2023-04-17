Moneybagg Yo's Steak Prices At New Restaurant Stir Up Debate Among Fans
By Tony M. Centeno
April 17, 2023
Moneybagg Yo's new restaurant just started welcoming customers in Memphis and it's already going viral, but not for the right reason.
In the weeks since the rapper's fine dining establishment Cache 42 opened in Memphis, fans have been complaining about the restaurant's high prices for entrees like their 40oz Tomahawk steak for example, which costs $135 without side dishes. The restaurant also offers other upscale entrees and dishes, but some people seem to think the overall prices are too high and are criticizing the CMG rapper for it.
"MoneyBagg Yo restaurant so man high!!" one fan wrote on social media. "Do he not remember when he was starving in them apartments?? BFFR."
While some people are complaining about the prices, others seem to think the prices are decent compared to other high-end restaurants. Some fans pointed out how the prices listed on the menu are in sync with those at restaurants in other parts of the country like New York City.
"Prices are perfectly fine!!" one fan wrote on Instagram. "I never see anyone complain about Ruth Chris or Morton’s prices tho … hmmm we gotta do better as a black community when it comes to supporting one another."
Moneybagg Yo previously stated that he's been involved with "every detail" of the restaurant's launch outside of day-to-day operations. Bagg hasn't commented on the debate just yet. He was too busy performing at Coachella with his labelmate GloRilla, who brought him out during her set over the weekend.
Check out other reactions to the prices of Moneybagg Yo's restaurant below.
@MoneyBaggYo Bagg bring your restaurant #Cache42 to DC and I guarantee you mfers gon walk in that bitch & blow a bag. One thing about us we love restaurants with good food and a good vibe. Open a 2nd location here. Then it’s black owned so I know y’all seasoning the food right💯— #SheeNailddIT 💅🏾💕 (@Royal_SheeQueen) April 16, 2023
Why you at Moneybagg’s restaurant complaining about the price of steak when Golden Corral is right there ..— SouthernBella…Nina💋❤️🔥✨ (@blaqdahlia85) April 15, 2023
They mad at Moneybagg cause he selling a tomahawk steak at the price it goes for lol— Big Zo Eedo Voss💫🚀♻️ (@ZoDelk) April 16, 2023
The price ain't the issue. It's what quality of food imma get for that price cause ion trust moneybagg to cook me a $135 steak— Big Chief Toilet Paper (@MettaStill) April 16, 2023
Moneybagg want $100 for a steak, I’ll pay that and he better come out and rap— ᵃʰᶻᵐⁱⁿᵃʲ (@Ahziiii) April 16, 2023