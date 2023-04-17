Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In The Entire State

What is your go-to taco order? Do you stuff this delicious dish with rice, beans, pico, guacamole, protein, cauliflower, or D all of the above? Regardless of your go-to ingredients, there is one taco shop in Nebraska that serves tacos like no other! This one-stop-taco-shop is known for their amazing Pork Marinade Taco.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best tacos in all of Nebraska can be found at Tacos Las Palmas located in Grand Island. Their most popular menu item is known for its flavorful marinade.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant that serves the best taco in the entire state:

"Tacos Las Palmas is an elite Mexican restaurant that makes the best tacos in Nebraska. It can be found in the city of Grand Island, and it gets stellar reviews from its myriad of happy customers. While Tacos Las Palmas has an outstanding taco made from cow's tongue, it's their Pork Marinade Taco that reigns supreme. The marinade they use when creating this taco will coat your entire mouth with a flavor that will convince you that you've made a wise decision."

For a continued list of the best places to order a taco in each state visit mashed.com.