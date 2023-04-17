Being in the South, you can guarantee you're never too far from delicious fried chicken. If you don't want to fry some up yourself, there are plenty of restaurants around that specialize in crafting the perfect, crispy bite. Taste of Home gathered up a list of the best spot in each state to find fried chicken, from true Southern delicacies in the Deep South to even incredible dishes up North and even a few surprises like vegan chicken.

So which restaurant in North Carolina has the best fried chicken in the state?

Mama Dip's Kitchen

This Chapel Hill restaurant serves up incredible fried chicken just like mama used to make! Mama Dip's has been a staple of the community for decades, opened by Mildred Council, Mama Dip herself.

Mama Dip's is located at 408 W Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill.