North Carolina Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The State

By Sarah Tate

April 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Being in the South, you can guarantee you're never too far from delicious fried chicken. If you don't want to fry some up yourself, there are plenty of restaurants around that specialize in crafting the perfect, crispy bite. Taste of Home gathered up a list of the best spot in each state to find fried chicken, from true Southern delicacies in the Deep South to even incredible dishes up North and even a few surprises like vegan chicken.

So which restaurant in North Carolina has the best fried chicken in the state?

Mama Dip's Kitchen

This Chapel Hill restaurant serves up incredible fried chicken just like mama used to make! Mama Dip's has been a staple of the community for decades, opened by Mildred Council, Mama Dip herself.

Mama Dip's is located at 408 W Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"In the pecking order of Southern soul food, this Chapel Hill landmark comes out on top. Don't expect any frills or fancy ingredients: A little black pepper and some shortening is all Mama herself needed to whip up some of the best fried chicken you'll ever eat."

Check out Taste of Home's full list to read up on where to find the best fried chicken around the country.

