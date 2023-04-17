When you think of spending a day on the water, you might think of a trip to the beach. Fortunately, there are plenty of lakes around the country that offer a closer destination that promises just as much fun. From the glacial waters of Alaska to an urban lake in a popular Florida city, every corner of America has stunning lakes that are worth a visit.

Insider searched around the country for the lakes with the best picturesque views, compiling a list of the most beautiful lake in each state. While some lakes are known for being great fishing destinations or fun places for activities like waterskiing or boating, others are simply ideal spots to soak up the sun and splash around with loved ones.

According to the list, Salt Fork Lake, located in southeastern Ohio, is the Buckeye State's most beautiful lake. Though it is now known for being a place to have some recreational fun, the lake's original purpose started out much differently. Here's what the site had to say:

"When Salt Fork Lake was built in 1956, it was meant to become a reservoir that provided drinking water to a nearby city. But locals demanded a recreational lake, and in the '60s, Salt Fork Lake became a state park that now welcomes nature lovers."

Check out Insider's full list to see more of the most beautiful lakes around the country.