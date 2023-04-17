Panthers' Plan For No. 1 Pick May Have Been Tipped By Top Prospect: Report
By Jason Hall
April 17, 2023
The Carolina Panthers may be targeting former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young based on his reported pre-draft schedule changes, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Young and former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud have long been projected to be the top 2 picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Pelissero acknowledged that Young had already previously visited the Houston Texans, who currently have the No. 2 overall pick.
Alabama QB Bryce Young has canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, per sources — another sign to back up belief within the league that the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will be the #Panthers’ pick at No. 1 overall.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2023
Young also visited the #Texans, who draft No. 2. pic.twitter.com/3Pg53t15ce
Last month, Panthers brass had dinner with Young and attended the former Heisman Trophy winner's Pro Day. The visit came after quarterbacks coach Josh McCown was seen telling Stroud that they would "find a court" to play H-O-R-S-E "maybe when you move to Charlotte" during Ohio State's Pro Day, leading to speculation that he was favorited by the franchise.
NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks ranked Young as the No. 2 quarterback prospect behind Stroud in his latest draft rankings for the position. The Philadelphia native threw for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 624 of 949 passing and recorded 162 yards and four touchdowns on 139 rushing attempts during his collegiate career at Alabama.
The Panthers acquired the No. 1 pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears last month. The Bears acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore, two first-round picks -- including the No. 9 overall pick in 2023 -- and two second-round picks as part of the deal.