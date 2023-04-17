Panthers' Plan For No. 1 Pick May Have Been Tipped By Top Prospect: Report

The Carolina Panthers may be targeting former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young based on his reported pre-draft schedule changes, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"Alabama QB Bryce Young has canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, per sources — another sign to back up belief within the league that the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will be the #Panthers’ pick at No. 1 overall," Pelissero tweeted.

Young and former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud have long been projected to be the top 2 picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Pelissero acknowledged that Young had already previously visited the Houston Texans, who currently have the No. 2 overall pick.