Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Sushi In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

April 17, 2023

Sushi set for office workers, food delivery
Photo: Moment RF

How do you enjoy your sushi? Do you prefer to order raw Nigiri with rice, Sashimi, Maki, Uramaki, or cone-shaped Temaki? Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your sushi, there is one restaurant in Pennsylvania that serves this cuisine better than anywhere else in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best place to order sushi in Pennsylvania is at Morimoto in Philadelphia. Morimoto is the product of Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto's culinary brilliance. This restaurant is known for serving extremely fresh fish that is "flown in from around the world." Eat This Not That mentioned that first time customers should try the Toro Tartate and Rock Shrimp Tempura.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best places to order sushi in all of Pennsylvania:

"The flagship of Iron Chef Morimoto's restaurant empire, this sleek Philly spot has a sushi menu showcasing fresh fish flown in from around the world. You'll still be thinking about the signature Toro Tartare and Rock Shrimp Tempura long after you've eaten every bite of it."

For a continued list of the best places to order sushi across the country visit eatthis.com.

