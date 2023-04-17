This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Soul Food

When you think about plates loaded with collard greens, cornbread, fried chicken, mac and cheese, and the like, that's a bonified soul food meal. Originating from the South, many restaurants and eateries have sprouted up to serve this hearty cuisine to many Americans.

For those hungry for these dishes, LoveFood rounded up the best soul food restaurant in every state. The website said, "We've analysed the data and searched reviews to find every state's best restaurant celebrating the tradition, with many of the recipes passed down through generations. Expect the likes of collard greens, beans, and cornmeal in many forms, along with crispy catfish, pork, and tender fried chicken."

According to writers, The Blazing Chicken Shack II is Colorado's top soul food restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"Hole-in-the-wall joint The Blazing Chicken Shack II has a short but impressive menu. It might not look much from the outside, but it's what's on the inside that counts. The star items are the fried chicken wings, catfish, and oxtails, which come with sides such as red beans and rice, mac ‘n’ cheese, and fried okra."

You can find this restaurant at 5560 East 33rd Ave. in Denver.

Check out the full list on LoveFood's website.