This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Soul Food

When you think about plates loaded with collard greens, cornbread, fried chicken, mac and cheese, and the like, that's a bonified soul food meal. Originating from the South, many restaurants and eateries have sprouted up to serve this hearty cuisine to many Americans.

For those hungry for these dishes, LoveFood rounded up the best soul food restaurant in every state. The website said, "We've analysed the data and searched reviews to find every state's best restaurant celebrating the tradition, with many of the recipes passed down through generations. Expect the likes of collard greens, beans, and cornmeal in many forms, along with crispy catfish, pork, and tender fried chicken."

According to writers, Soul Food Bistro is Florida's top soul food restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"Soul Food Bistro is huge but still manages to have a homely feel. There are two restaurants in Jacksonville serving a traditional buffet dinner, including dishes such as slow-braised oxtails, golden fried shrimp, and herb roasted chicken. Sides include sweet buttered corn, honey glazed carrots, and seasoned string beans. There's also specialty options including herb roasted salmon and chicken wontons. Customers rate the wholesome food and generous portions."

Soul Food Bistro has two locations in Jacksonville: West Side (5310 Lenox Avenue, Suite 1) and South Side (9400 Atlantic Blvd).

Check out the full list on LoveFood's website.