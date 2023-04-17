This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Soul Food

When you think about plates loaded with collard greens, cornbread, fried chicken, mac and cheese, and the like, that's a bonified soul food meal. Originating from the South, many restaurants and eateries have sprouted up to serve this hearty cuisine to many Americans.

For those hungry for these dishes, LoveFood rounded up the best soul food restaurant in every state. The website said, "We've analysed the data and searched reviews to find every state's best restaurant celebrating the tradition, with many of the recipes passed down through generations. Expect the likes of collard greens, beans, and cornmeal in many forms, along with crispy catfish, pork, and tender fried chicken."

According to writers, Simply Soulful is Washington state's top soul food restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"Simply Soulful is famous for its breakfast menu of Big Biscuit Sandwiches stuffed with a variety of combinations of fillings such as egg, cheese and meat, shrimp and grits, and chicken and cornbread waffles. Another menu highlight, the sweet potato pie is made from a recipe passed down through generations."