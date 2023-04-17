Trick Daddy Drops $60,000 To Replace His Infamous Gold Grills
By Tony M. Centeno
April 17, 2023
Trick Daddy has gotten rid of his signature gold grills after three decades.
On Monday, April 17, TMZ posted the before-and-after photos of the Miami legend's latest dental work. According 5 Star Smiles CEO Danielle Noguera, Trick decided to get serious about tending to his teeth after he declined dental care for at least 15 years. The "Love & Hip-Hop: Miami" star first got the golds on his top and bottom teeth back in 1994. He's rocked them in numerous music videos and TV shows over the years, including his own YouTube series "B*tch I Got My Pots." Now he's in the process of getting pearly white veneers.
After 30 years with gold teeth, Florida man decided it was time to get some veneers. 🦷✨ pic.twitter.com/xSleghPARQ— The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) April 17, 2023
Noguera said Trick's teeth have worsen in recent years. So far, he's dropped at least $60,000 to treat his molars. The permanent gold caps have reportedly decayed the rapper's teeth so bad that he had to get bone loss surgery. At the moment, he has temporary fillings at the top of his mouth while his gums heal. He plans to get his bottom golds removed next week. The final treatment will be performed in about two months.
Trick Daddy doesn't plan to keep this process to himself. He's reportedly planning to document the entire process and debut the final results on the first episode of the upcoming season of "Love & Hip-Hop: Miami." The news about Trick's grills comes days after the VH1 series is set to make the move to MTV in May.