Trick Daddy Drops $60,000 To Replace His Infamous Gold Grills

Noguera said Trick's teeth have worsen in recent years. So far, he's dropped at least $60,000 to treat his molars. The permanent gold caps have reportedly decayed the rapper's teeth so bad that he had to get bone loss surgery. At the moment, he has temporary fillings at the top of his mouth while his gums heal. He plans to get his bottom golds removed next week. The final treatment will be performed in about two months.



Trick Daddy doesn't plan to keep this process to himself. He's reportedly planning to document the entire process and debut the final results on the first episode of the upcoming season of "Love & Hip-Hop: Miami." The news about Trick's grills comes days after the VH1 series is set to make the move to MTV in May.