Vikings' Defensive Star Expected To Miss Start Of Offseason Program: Report

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter is reportedly expected to miss the beginning of the team's voluntary offseason program amid a contract dispute, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday (April 17).

Hunter has spent his entire career with the Vikings since being selected at No. 88 overall in the third-round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The former LSU standout was a second-team All-Pro i 2018 and a three-time Pro Bowler, which included being selected last season after recording 65 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 22 QB hits and one forced fumble, despite a scheme change under first-year defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who was fired this offseason and replaced by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.