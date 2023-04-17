Vikings' Defensive Star Expected To Miss Start Of Offseason Program: Report
By Jason Hall
April 17, 2023
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter is reportedly expected to miss the beginning of the team's voluntary offseason program amid a contract dispute, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday (April 17).
"#Vikings DE Danielle Hunter is not expected to attend the start of Minnesota's voluntary offseason program, per sources. The absence is likely due to his contract -- he's set to make $4.9M in the last year of his deal, well below market for a three-time Pro Bowler," Fowler tweeted.
Hunter has spent his entire career with the Vikings since being selected at No. 88 overall in the third-round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The former LSU standout was a second-team All-Pro i 2018 and a three-time Pro Bowler, which included being selected last season after recording 65 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 22 QB hits and one forced fumble, despite a scheme change under first-year defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who was fired this offseason and replaced by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
"The Vikings value Hunter, who recorded 10.5 sacks last year despite scheme changes. So, it's possible something could be worked out on the contract front," Fowler tweeted.
Hunter's reported absence comes as the Vikings continue to deal with uncertainty over running back Dalvin Cook and outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith's contracts.