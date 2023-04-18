13-Year-Old Attempting TikTok Challenge Dies From Overdose Of OTC Drug

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus, Ohio, died after attempting a viral challenge he saw on TikTok. Jacob Stevens' family told WSYX that their son took between 12 and 14 Benadryl pills in an attempt to start hallucinating.

As Jacob's friends filmed him taking the pills, he began to have a seizure. He was rushed to the hospital and spent six days on a ventilator before he was declared dead.

"No brain scan, there was nothing there. They said we could keep him on the vent that he could lay there, but he will never open his eyes, he'll never breathe, smile, walk or talk," Jacob's dad Justin told the news station.

Justin said he wants to warn other parents about the dangers of TikTok so they don't have to experience the pain and grief of losing their children.

"Keep an eye at what they're doing on that phone. Talk to them about the situation. I want everyone to know about my son," he said.

"I'm going to do anything I can to make sure another child doesn't go through it," Jacob's grandmother, Dianna, added.