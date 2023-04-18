2 Florida Destinations Named Among Best Big Cities To Live In America

Thousands of Americans are on the hunt for their next home. Despite much attention being directed to suburbs and small towns nowadays, big-name cities remain a hot commodity. With world-class attractions, plenty of renowned restaurants and shops, and proximity to other exciting locations, sometimes you just can't beat the big city.

That's why Stacker rounded up the best places to live in America using 2022 data from Niche. For their list, they included cities with a population of 200,000 or more.

Two Florida cities were featured on the list, and Tampa was the highest-ranking one. Coming in the No. 20 spot, the Big Guava got kudos for its thrilling attractions and sports culture:

"Tampa is one of America's booming sports cities, with the NHL's Lightning and Major League Baseball's Rays. The city is also known for Busch Gardens and other theme parks, plus museums like Dinosaur World. Many retirees enjoy Tampa's beaches, parks, and abundance of pickleball courts."

The next destination representing the Sunshine State is St. Petersburg, which is home to many museums, galleries, festivals, sports events, and other exciting adventures:

"St. Petersburg offers aquariums, water activities, and a luxurious new St. Pete Pier. The numerous craft breweries give St. Pete its 'Gulp Coast' nickname, and the city has a wide range of events, destinations, and activities for the LGBTQ+ community."

Here are the Top 10 big cities to live in America:

Arlington, Virginia Plano, Texas Irvine, California Seattle, Washington San Francisco, California Madison, Wisconsin Raleigh, North Carolina Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Chandler, Arizona Minneapolis, Minnesota

Check out the full rankings on Stacker's website.