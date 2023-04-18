4 Found Dead At Maine Home, 3 Shot On Highway In Connected Incidents

Authorities in Maine are investigating two shootings that left four people dead and three others injured. The Maine State Police said that four bodies were found in a home in Bowdoin.

A short time later, three people were shot while driving south on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, which is about 25 miles south of Bowdoin. The three victims were rushed to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. One of the victims is in critical condition.

WMTV reporter Terry Stackhouse said that the windshield of one of the cars was riddled with bullet holes. He also saw several officers in tactical gear go into the woods.

Officials that the two incidents were connected and that a person of interest has been taken into custody. They did not say if the victims who were shot on the highway were involved or if they were shot at random.

No information has been released about the four deceased victims.