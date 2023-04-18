All Southwest Airlines Flights Temporarily Grounded Due To Technical Glitch
By Bill Galluccio
April 18, 2023
Southwest Airlines was forced to temporarily ground all fights on Tuesday (April 18) due to technical problems.
"Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down, and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost," Southwest said in a statement. "Southwest Teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions."
While the ground stop lasted less than an hour, it caused over 1,800 delays, according to FlightAware. That accounts for 43% of Southwest's flights.
Only nine flights were canceled, and it is unknown if those cancellations are related to the issue.
The technical issue comes a few months after the airlines suffered a massive meltdown during the Holiday season. Problems with the company's flight scheduling software and bad weather resulted in thousands of canceled flights and cost the airline over $800 million.
The airline has since upgraded its software, and the latest issue is not related to the scheduling software.