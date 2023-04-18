Alligator Bites Off Florida Man's Leg, Later Found With Foot In Its Mouth

A 72-year-old Florida man was rushed to the hospital after an alligator bit off part of his leg Friday afternoon (April 14), according to WESH 2. Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) officials responded to reports of an alligator attack at Great Outdoors RV and Golf Resort on Windsong Way near Titusville.

The agency said the gator grabbed the victim from a canal near his home, taking off his right leg below the knee. FWC officers and Brevard County sheriff's deputies tracked down the suspected gator and found one with a human foot protruding from his mouth, reporters said. Authorities reportedly shot and killed the gator and later took out another one before hauling them away from the scene.

The 72-year-old was airlifted to Holmes Regional Medical Center down in Melbourne. No word on his condition as of Tuesday afternoon (April 18). FWC is also investigating the incident.

Several witnesses and residents recalled the horrific incident unfolding before them, such as the victim being alert as paramedics took him to the hospital.

Ron Peoples, who lives in the sprawling community, told WESH 2 it's not unusual to see alligators around there.

"Basically, it's in an area where the gators lay on the bank kind of readily. It's only about 15 feet between the house and the water," Peoples explained. "Right now, it's mating season and they're hungry. It's a pretty volatile combination when you put them together."

Alligators are very active right now due to the warm weather. FWC warns both locals and tourists to be careful around bodies of water as these creatures look for food and potential mates.