Arizona Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In The Entire State

By Dani Medina

April 18, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Tacos are more than just a food, they're a cultural icon that has become a beloved part of American cuisine. Whether you prefer your tacos with traditional fillings or innovative twists, there's no denying the appeal of the versatile dish. Mashed has compiled a list of the best tacos in every state so you can satisfy your cravings no matter where you are.

"By combining reviews, recommendations, awards, and other forms of recognition, we've compiled a list of the best tacos you can find in each state," Mashed said about its list. "Whether you prefer your tacos with seafood, pork, beef, or no meat at all, you will find examples on this list. Dig in and prepare yourself to travel to all the tacos that are calling your name."

In Arizona, the best taco is the Fried Cauliflower Taco at Taco Guild in Phoenix. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

If you're searching for the best taco in Arizona, Phoenicians will tell you that one restaurant stands apart from the result: Taco Guild. Visiting this place is like a religious experience for taco lovers. Why? Well, not only does this highly rated taco joint serve amazing food, it's located inside of a historic church building that dates back to before Arizona was officially part of the United States. If you're looking for a taco blessing, go with their scrumptious Fried Cauliflower Taco. You'll learn it doesn't take a miracle to find a tasty taco that has no meat in it.

Check out the full report.

