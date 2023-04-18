Bad Bunny Responds To Harry Styles On-Screen Diss During Coachella

Bad Bunny found himself in hot water with Harry Styles fans after the Puerto Rican superstar seemingly shaded the "As It Was" singer during his headlining set at Coachella Weekend One. While performing his hit "El Apagón," a screen at the back of the stage displayed a tweet that read, "goodnight Benito could do As It Was but Harry could never do El Apagón." Following the performance, fans assumed that Bad Bunny himself implied that he could have written and performed Harry's hit, but Harry wouldn't be able to do his.

Now, a rep for Bad Bunny has responded to the whole situation and told Rolling Stone that while the rapper declined to give a statement, he did clarify that he did approve of the tweet being displayed on-screen. According to the report, the visual content company behind his historic Coachella set also confirmed that Bad Bunny did not approve the image beforehand.

"Our intention is to create light hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny's personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer," the visual company Sturdy.Co said in a statement, per Rolling Stone. "The request from the artist during the visuals for 'El Apagón' performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and correct it for Friday's performance. These visuals are a celebration of Bad Bunny and his dedication to empowering his native island, Puerto Rico."

So, it seems like things are all good between Harry Styles and Bad Bunny. He's also clearly a fan of "As It Was." Have you seen his Carpool Karaoke from last month?