4 California Bakeries Serve The 'Absolute Best' Bread In The US

Picture it. You're walking along a quaint street on a sunny day, passing shop after shop with a smile when all of a sudden your senses are seized. The first to perk up is your nose, taking in the familiar aroma that draws your eyes to the pastel sign beside a few tables scattered near the sidewalk. It reads: BAKERY. You walk in and are immediately surrounded by the smell of sweet simplicity. Baguettes sit side by side in baskets next to rows upon rows of soda bread and sour dough and for a minute, the only thing on your mind is which bread you want to try first!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, Della Fattoria in Petaluma, Acme Bread in Berkeley, Tartine Bakery & Cafe in San Francisco, and Milo & Olive in Los Angeles serves some of the best bread in the entire country.

Here is what Mashed had to say about a few of the bakeries serving the best bread in all of California:

Milo & Olive:

"At the time of this writing, Milo & Olive only had two savory bread loaves on its menu: a country loaf and a ciabatta. These two breads are excellent, but most people come to Milo & Olive for the cinnamon sugar brioche, chocolate marble pistachio loaf, or lemon poppyseed bread — the kind of carby snacks you crave with a cup of coffee first thing in the morning."

Della Fattoria:

"Della Fattoria is family-owned and prides itself on using all-organic flours and handmade starter. Even the oven is unique, burning only eucalyptus wood to keep it at a steady 450 degrees 24 hours a day. The bread menu includes the usual sourdoughs and ciabattas, but it also has atypical offerings like semolina, polenta, and fig walnut loaves."

For a continued list of the bakeries that serve the best bread across the country visit mashed.com.