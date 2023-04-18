California Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In The Entire State

What is your go-to taco order? Do you stuff this delicious dish with rice, beans, pico, guacamole, protein, cauliflower, or D all of the above? Regardless of your go-to ingredients, there is one taco shop in California that serves tacos like no other! This one-stop-taco-shop is known for their amazing World's Best Fish Taco dish.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best tacos in all of California can be found at Taco Nazo locations throughout the state.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant that serves the best taco in the entire state:

"Taco Nazo has been a pioneering presence in the world of fish tacos since 1978. All it will take is one bite, and you'll fully understand that their expertise is no joke. Just walk up to the counter, say that you want to try their World's Best Fish Taco, and within minutes, you too will be a loyal fan. While you can also find tacos made with chicken, pork, and other meats at this taco joint, it's their fish tacos that have resulted in their nearly flawless reviews."

For a continued list of the best places to order a taco in each state visit mashed.com.