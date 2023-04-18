Dad Arrested After Getting Into Fight With Son's Middle School Classmates

By Bill Galluccio

April 18, 2023

Jose Montes, 39
Photo: Clark County School District Police Department

A Las Vegas father is under arrest after videos captured him fighting his son's middle school classmates. The fight occurred after school at Dell H. Robison Middle School last week.

Videos of the fight were posted on social media. They showed a man who appears to be Jose Montes, 39, punching and kicking a student on the ground as he tried desperately to protect himself.

"[Montes] decides to just grab my son and smash him toward that fence and that sidewalk there," the boy's mother, Melissa Rodriguez, told KLAS. "To see this area, knowing my son was right there and no one helping him until the end, it's not fair."

Rodriguez said that her son suffered "concussion-like" symptoms after the fight and had to make two separate trips to the hospital.

Officials did not say why the students were fighting or why Montes got involved.

Montas turned himself in and is facing charges of child abuse/neglect, coercion with force or threat of force by an adult, contributing to the delinquency/neglect of a minor, interfering with a student from attending school, and battery.

"Parents should stop kids from fighting, not participate in the fights themselves," Clark County School District Police Lt. Bryan Zink said.

