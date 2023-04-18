Erykah Badu Shares Dates For Her 'Unfollow Me Tour' With Yasiin Bey

Erykah Badu is hitting the road for a new tour alongside Yasiin Bey.



On Monday, April 17, the Soulquarians took to Instagram to hare the dates for their upcoming "Unfollow Me Tour". While the flyer only lists both seasoned artists, Badu said to expect other "extraordinary" guests throughout the tour. Badu and the rapper formerly known as Mos Def are set to hit up 25 major cities across America. They plan to launch the tour at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Jun. 11 and continue on to other cities like New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Chicago before they wrap up in Dallas on July 23.