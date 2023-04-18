Erykah Badu Shares Dates For Her 'Unfollow Me Tour' With Yasiin Bey
By Tony M. Centeno
April 18, 2023
Erykah Badu is hitting the road for a new tour alongside Yasiin Bey.
On Monday, April 17, the Soulquarians took to Instagram to hare the dates for their upcoming "Unfollow Me Tour". While the flyer only lists both seasoned artists, Badu said to expect other "extraordinary" guests throughout the tour. Badu and the rapper formerly known as Mos Def are set to hit up 25 major cities across America. They plan to launch the tour at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Jun. 11 and continue on to other cities like New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Chicago before they wrap up in Dallas on July 23.
"Badu Summer Tour 2023 … (((UNFOLLOW ME ))) w/ @yasiinbey and other EXTRAORDINARY GUESTS!!!" Badu wrote in the caption of the artist's joint Instagram post. "Tickets go up 4/20 … coming to your city .. link in bio …. Vid created by e.badu on this phone with a layering of 4 apps . Original IA Portraits by @vincefraser."
Pre-sale tickets are available now before general sales for the show begin on Thursday, April 20. Check out the full schedule for the tour below.
Erykah Badu & Yasiin Bey's "Unfollow Me Tour" Dates
June 11 – AT&T Center – San Antonio, TC
June 13 – Desert Diamond Arena – Glendale, AZ
June 20 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA
June 21 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA
June 23 – WaMu Theater – Seattle, WA
June 26 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO
June 28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO
June 30 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN
July 1 – United Center – Chicago, IL
July 2 – Little Caesar’s Arena – Detroit, MI
July 7 – TD Arena – Boston, MA
July 8 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
July 9 – TD Pavillion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA
July 11 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
July 13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC
July 15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
July 16 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC
July 18 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
July 19 – Legacy Area at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL
July 21 – Fedex Forum – Memphis, TN
July 23 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX