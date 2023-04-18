Former NFL, XFL Defensive End Chris Smith Dead At 31
By Jason Hall
April 18, 2023
Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith reportedly died on Monday (April 17) at the age of 31, according to an obituary in his hometown newspaper, the Salisbury Post, in North Carolina.
The obituary was shared after the Twitter account for Smith's high school football team, West Rowan, initially shared news of his death.
"Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever!" the tweet stated.
Smith's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also paid tribute to his client upon news of his passing.
"Rest in Peace Chris. Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you," Rosenhaus tweeted.
The Salisbury Post hadn't confirmed Smith's death and few details were known at the time of publication.
Smith signed with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL last month and made four appearances prior to his death. The former Arkansas standout was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 159 overall in the fifth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft and spent his first three seasons with the franchise.
Smith appeared in games for five NFL teams during his seven-year career, which included the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans. The Salisbury native recored 80 tackles, 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 26 QB hits, three forced fumbles and six passes defensed in 72 total appearances.