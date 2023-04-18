Former NFL, XFL Defensive End Chris Smith Dead At 31

Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith reportedly died on Monday (April 17) at the age of 31, according to an obituary in his hometown newspaper, the Salisbury Post, in North Carolina.

The obituary was shared after the Twitter account for Smith's high school football team, West Rowan, initially shared news of his death.

"Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever!" the tweet stated.

Smith's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also paid tribute to his client upon news of his passing.

"Rest in Peace Chris. Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you," Rosenhaus tweeted.