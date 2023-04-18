Illinois Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State

Picture it. You're walking along a quaint street on a sunny day, passing shop after shop with a smile when all of a sudden your senses are seized. The first to perk up is your nose, taking in the familiar aroma that draws your eyes to the pastel sign beside a few tables scattered near the sidewalk. It reads: BAKERY. You walk in and are immediately surrounded by the smell of sweet simplicity. Baguettes sit side by side in baskets next to rows upon rows of soda bread and sour dough and for a minute, the only thing on your mind is which bread you want to try first!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, Lost Larson serves the best bread in Illinois. You can find this standout bakery in Chicago!

Here is what Mashed had to say about the bread crafted at Lost Larson:

"Lost Larson serves up options such as chocolate spelt cookies, cardamom buns, and fresh-baked bread with in-house ground grains. With Bobby Schaffer, former pastry chef for destinations such as Blue Hill at Stone Barns and Grace in Chicago, at its helm, the bakery has been noted as one of the 10 best artisanal bakeries in North America. And while the menu is vast, it's the chocolate hazelnut croissant that takes the cake, with one review saying it was "everything I could have dreamed of and more."

