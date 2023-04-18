Jalen Hurts Underwent Surgery Prior To Record-Setting Extension: Report
By Jason Hall
April 18, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reportedly underwent surgery prior to becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history on Monday (April 18), leagues sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Tim McManus on Tuesday (April 18).
Hurts reportedly removed "hardware" that was previously inserted into his right ankle after initially suffering a high-ankle sprain while playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide in their in October 2018 game against the Tennessee Volunteers during his collegiate career. The procedure reportedly took place in February and was considered to be minor, according to sources, who claimed the quarterback was expected to be on schedule for his offseason workout routine shortly after the surgery.
Jalen Hurts had surgery to remove 'hardware' from ankle this offseason, sources say:
Hurts is reportedly expected to be a full participant when the Eagles begin their offseason training program next week, the sources confirm. The quarterback had previously underwent a separate procedure on his left ankle last February, having initially suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Eagles' November 2021 game against the NFC East Division rival New York Giants.
The Eagles reportedly agreed to terms on a record-setting five-year, $255 million contract extension with Hurts on Monday, which will make him the highest-paid player at the position with an average annual salary of $51 million, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
Jalen Hurts' record five-year, $255 million contract extension with the #Eagles is also notable for another reason:
Negotiated by @AgentNicoleLynn, it is believed to be the largest deal completed by a female agent in sports history.
Pelissero noted that the deal was negotiated by Hurts' agent, Nicole Lynn, and is "believed to be the largest deal completed by a female agent in sports history."
"The #Eagles and Jalen Hurts agreed to terms on a five-year, $255 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell me and @RapSheet. @AgentNicoleLynn negotiated the deal, which includes $179.304M in guarantees and a no-trade clause," Pelissero tweeted.
The extension also includes $179.304 million in guarantees, as well as a no-trade clause, according to Rapoport.

The #Eagles and Jalen Hurts agreed to terms on a 5-year, $255M contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history
Hurts has emerged as one of the league's best quarterbacks since being selected by the Eagles at No. 53 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former University of Alabama and Oklahoma University standout had a career season in 2022, leading Philadelphia to an NFC Championship Game win and Super Bowl berth while throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions on 306 of 460 passing and recording 760 yards and 13 touchdowns on 165 rushing attempts.
Hurts also tied Pro Bowl Hall of Famer Terrell Davis' Super Bowl record of three rushing touchdowns and set a record with the most scored by a quarterback in Super Bowl history during the Eagles' 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in February.