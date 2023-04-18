Jalen Hurts Underwent Surgery Prior To Record-Setting Extension: Report

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reportedly underwent surgery prior to becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history on Monday (April 18), leagues sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Tim McManus on Tuesday (April 18).

Hurts reportedly removed "hardware" that was previously inserted into his right ankle after initially suffering a high-ankle sprain while playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide in their in October 2018 game against the Tennessee Volunteers during his collegiate career. The procedure reportedly took place in February and was considered to be minor, according to sources, who claimed the quarterback was expected to be on schedule for his offseason workout routine shortly after the surgery.