Jonas Brothers Announce Secret Show Somewhere In Texas Soon

The Jonas Brothers are coming to Dallas! We just don't know where... yet.

The "Waffle House" singers announced Tuesday (April 18) a string of three secret shows in Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles and Baltimore — and get ready, because the shows are SOON! The DFW show is scheduled for next Wednesday (April 26), while the other two will be held on April 25 and April 28, respectively. To attend, you need to register now through Thursday for a chance to purchase tickets at jonasbrothers.com.

It remains unclear at this time where exactly the show will be held or what fans can expect, other than a rockin' good time. We do know, however, the shows will be "intimate" and more details will be released in the next few days, WFAA reports.