Who doesn't love a good slice of pie? Whether you're a fan of classic apple, rich chocolate or tangy lemon, there's nothing quite like the comfort of a delicious pie. But where can you find the best pies in the country? 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the best pie shop in every state, so you can satisfy your cravings no matter where you are. Here's how they did it:

To determine the best pie shops in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted reviews and rankings on a wide range of websites, including Yelp, Taste of Home, Thrillist, Fodors, Food Network, Spoon University, Forbes, Delish, and The Daily Meal, as well as numerous local and regional sites. While precedence was given to shops specializing in pies (often with “pie” in their name), in some cases bakeries with more general focus and occasionally places that are primarily cafés were included, if they were highly rated for their pies. Some of the pie purveyors on this list make savory as well as sweet pies, but we have showcased the latter.

In Kentucky, the best pie shop is Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie Company in Louisville. Its sample specialty is Purple Sweet Potato, according to 24/7 Wall St.

Check out the full report.