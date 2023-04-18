Tacos are more than just a food, they're a cultural icon that has become a beloved part of American cuisine. Whether you prefer your tacos with traditional fillings or innovative twists, there's no denying the appeal of the versatile dish. Mashed has compiled a list of the best tacos in every state so you can satisfy your cravings no matter where you are.

"By combining reviews, recommendations, awards, and other forms of recognition, we've compiled a list of the best tacos you can find in each state," Mashed said about its list. "Whether you prefer your tacos with seafood, pork, beef, or no meat at all, you will find examples on this list. Dig in and prepare yourself to travel to all the tacos that are calling your name."

In Kentucky, the best taco is the Baja Fish Taco at Taco Luchador in Louisville. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

Taco Luchador has four locations in and around Louisville, Kentucky, and all four are worth a visit. This restaurant gets wonderful grades for its relaxed atmosphere, great service, and scrumptious food. If you're ordering a taco from Taco Luchador, go with the only one that comes with the "chef recommended" tag on the menu: the Baja Fish Taco. The chef knows exactly what he's talking about, as this masterpiece features cod that has been battered in Mexican beer for an extra bit of authenticity, cilantro, pickled cabbage, and chipotle aioli.

