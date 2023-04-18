Kyles of the world, unite! The City of Kyle in Texas is aiming to break a Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering and they need your help. Kyles from all corners of the globe are being urged to gather in the city in its fourth attempt to break the record, which has been held by the Ivans, who met up in Kupreski Kosci in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2017, KXAN reports.

"In order to break this record, we're calling for any and all Kyle's. We need tall Kyle's, short Kyle's, young Kyle's and old Kyle's to get close to the record set five years ago. We're very excited about the upcoming, inaugural Kyle Fair and have high hopes that this event will bring out the Kyles needed to grab a spot in the record books," said City of Kyle Special Events Manager Claudia Rocha.

To break the record, more than 2,325 Kyles need to be present at Lake Kyle Park on the last day of the Kyle Fair (Sunday, May 21) at 4 p.m. It's free to attend, but the only requirement is that your name must be spelled "Kyle." Upon arrival, all Kyles will be asked to sign in at the VIP Tent and after the event, all Kyles will take a group photo. All Kyles will also receive a free Kyle Fair T-shirt of their choice.