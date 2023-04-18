Latto Appears To Fire Shots At Nicki Minaj Following Twitter Beef

“She thought I would kiss her ass, she mustn’t have took her meds," Latto raps in her unreleased track. "Say she got a problem, imaginary smoke/ B***h, you said it’s up, then put on the floor.”



Latto and Nicki Minaj never publicly resolved their issues after they went off on each other on Twitter last year. The debacle ensued after the Young money rapper called out the Recording Academy for placing her single "Super Freaky Girl" in the pop category instead of the rap category. In her tweet, she asserted that if her song was considered pop then Latto's "Big Energy" should also be pop. Latto responded respectfully at first but then their argument became personal once they began to hurl insults at each other.



“It’s difficult navigating through situations like that because there’s a disconnect," Latto recently told Billboard about the situation. "I will look at myself as a fan of someone and they will view [me] in a whole different light. It’s disappointing. You just got to take it to the chin and keep pushing.”



So far, Nicki Minaj hasn't acknowledged Latto's latest bars.