Lil Tjay Reflects On His Near-Fatal Shooting During Concert In Paris

“Last year I was supposed to come, I got shot right before I got on the plane,” Tjay told the crowd. “I got a second chance at life and I'm here with y'all. Better days are coming.”



Lil Tjay was at a Chipotle in Edgewater, NJ when 27-year-old Mohamed Konate ran up on the rapper and his crew in an attempt to rob them. Konate fired multiple shots at Tjay and his associate. The "Calling My Phone" rapper was hit seven times in the neck, arm and torso. He was rushed to a local hospital where they had to perform emergency surgery on him to save his life. He was unconscious for a couple of days before he finally woke up and began to recover.



Since then, Lil Tjay has made a full recovery. He's up numerous atages across the country like Rolling Loud New York and Powerhouse NYC. Within the past couple of weeks, the "Beat The Odds" rapper has been traveling throughout Europe to perform in countries like France, Italy, and Germany. Check out the recaps from his Eurotrip and see more footage from his Paris show below.