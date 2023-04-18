Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In The Entire State

What is your go-to taco order? Do you stuff this delicious dish with rice, beans, pico, guacamole, protein, cauliflower, or D all of the above? Regardless of your go-to ingredients, there is one taco shop in Michigan that serves tacos like no other! This one-stop-taco-shop is known for their amazing Carnitas Taco dish.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best tacos in all of Michigan can be found at Mi Pueblo located in Detroit. Their most popular menu item is known for its intense flavor.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant that serves the best taco in the entire state:

"Mi Pueblo is a restaurant that brings everything you love about Jalisco, Mexico, all the way north to Detroit, Michigan. And, no, they didn't forget to bring the tacos on that journey. Mi Pueblo is regarded as a top Mexican restaurant in Michigan and the absolute place to go when a taco craving hits. Their Carnitas Taco is supercharged with soft pulled pork that won't do you wrong. It has so much flavor that you don't even need to really add salsa or anything else to it."

For a continued list of the best places to order a taco in each state visit mashed.com.