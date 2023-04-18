Minnesota Bakery Serves The 'Absolute Best' Bread In The US

Picture it. You're walking along a quaint street on a sunny day, passing shop after shop with a smile when all of a sudden your senses are seized. The first to perk up is your nose, taking in the familiar aroma that draws your eyes to the pastel sign beside a few tables scattered near the sidewalk. It reads: BAKERY. You walk in and are immediately surrounded by the smell of sweet simplicity. Baguettes sit side by side in baskets next to rows upon rows of soda bread and sour dough and for a minute, the only thing on your mind is which bread you want to try first!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, Rustica, located in Minneapolis, serves some of the best bread in the entire country.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the bread crafted at Rustica:

"Like so many of the other bakeries on this list, the secret to Rustica's success seems to be, at least in part, down to using locally sourced grains that are milled onsite. The baked goods are also sold at the nearby restaurant Kieran's Kitchen Northeast, and you can buy them at local co-ops and other markets, too. Rustica also does breakfast pastries, desserts, and assorted treats, and its bread menu is comparatively small. You can get a basic baguette, multigrain loaf, levain, olive loaf, or a miche."

For a continued list of the bakeries that serve the best bread across the country visit mashed.com.