You may not realize it, but the Midwest has plenty of restaurants that serve incredible tacos and authentic Mexican cuisine that will keep you coming back for more. Mashed searched through reviews, awards and recommendations to find the spot in each state serving the best tacos, from traditional takes to unique twists that are all sure to be memorable.

So which Ohio restaurant serves the best tacos in the state?

OH Taco

You can't go wrong at OH Taco, with the fried Mahi Mahi taco being named the best of the best alongside its long list of tacos like carne asada, chorizo, fried avocado, braised chicken and more. This Buckeye State restaurant has a Google rating of 4.2 stars and over 300 reviews. OH Taco is located at 223 West Water Street in Sandusky.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"The 'OH' in OH Taco is both an exclamation of joy and the abbreviation for Ohio. Considering they have the best tacos in Ohio, it just makes a whole lot of sense. Which of the large selection of tacos is the very best? The Fried Mahi Mahi Taco is impossible to beat. It comes topped with pineapple salsa, and it's a treat to all of your senses. There is also a version of this taco with lighter mahi mahi — but go the fried route unless you are strictly counting your calories."

