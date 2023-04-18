Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

April 18, 2023

Fish Taco
Photo: E+

What is your go-to taco order? Do you stuff this delicious dish with rice, beans, pico, guacamole, protein, cauliflower, or D all of the above? Regardless of your go-to ingredients, there is one taco shop in Pennsylvania that serves tacos like no other! This one-stop-taco-shop is known for their amazing Costilla Tacos dish.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best tacos in all of Pennsylvania can be found at Philly Tacos located in Philadelphia. Their most popular menu item is known for its flavorful short ribs.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the restaurant that serves the best taco in the entire state:

"Philly Tacos is the brainchild of Juan Carlos Romero, a culinary legend in Philadelphia who is known specifically for his mastery of the art of the taco. As expected, the tacos here are loved, and people come here from all over the state of Pennsylvania. While perhaps the most popular item on Philly Tacos' menu is the Al Pastor taco, the best one is actually the Costilla taco. This beauty is made with short ribs, and it smells great and tastes even better."

For a continued list of the best places to order a taco in each state visit mashed.com.

