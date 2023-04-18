PHOTOS: Skydivers Over Sixty Group Breaks World Record In California

101 skydivers aged 60+ took to the skies over California on Saturday, April 15th to break a world record, and that is exactly what they did! According to UPI, the skydivers performed the worlds largest 1-point 101-way (snowflake formation) after their fourth try. Skydive Perris took to Instagram to congratulate the world record holders, listing each attempt leading up to the successful record break.

"This was a big weekend for @p3skydiving as they landed not one but TWO world records. SOS (Skydivers Over Sixty) was able to complete a 1-point 101-way on Saturday 4/15/2023 beating the previous record of a 75-way at Chicago in 2018. Then they wondered why stop there? So they went back up and completed a 2-point 95-way on Sunday 4/16/2023 beating the last record of a 60-way at Perris in 2017. Thank you everyone for helping make this dream become a reality! You were all so amazing."