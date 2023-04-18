PHOTOS: Skydivers Over Sixty Group Breaks World Record In California
By Logan DeLoye
April 18, 2023
101 skydivers aged 60+ took to the skies over California on Saturday, April 15th to break a world record, and that is exactly what they did! According to UPI, the skydivers performed the worlds largest 1-point 101-way (snowflake formation) after their fourth try. Skydive Perris took to Instagram to congratulate the world record holders, listing each attempt leading up to the successful record break.
"This was a big weekend for @p3skydiving as they landed not one but TWO world records. SOS (Skydivers Over Sixty) was able to complete a 1-point 101-way on Saturday 4/15/2023 beating the previous record of a 75-way at Chicago in 2018. Then they wondered why stop there? So they went back up and completed a 2-point 95-way on Sunday 4/16/2023 beating the last record of a 60-way at Perris in 2017. Thank you everyone for helping make this dream become a reality! You were all so amazing."
Photos from the event show the skydivers jumping out of three planes and linking arms to form the giant snowflake. After the formation was achieved and photographic evidence was taken, the skydivers opened their parachutes and floated to the ground. The skydiving team recently submitted the paperwork to Guinness World Records to make it official!