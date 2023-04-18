Security Cam Shows Man Break Into Sleeping Woman’s Home, Stare At Her

A security camera captured a man breaking into a woman's home and watching her sleep before stealing a pair of her socks about 30 minutes later, Law & Crime reports.

Dan Abimana, 23, is accused of entering the woman's unlocked Ankeny, Iowa, apartment at around 3:30 a.m. on April 1, before rearranging her shoes, staring at her, putting on her socks, writing a note, using her bathroom and drinking a glass of water from her kitchen sink, all while she was sleeping on her couch. Abimana was then seen touching the woman's knee, which led to her waking up.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told Law & Crime that she asked the man who he was and he responded, "I'm the guy who dropped you off last night." The woman said she "started screaming for my son," at which point Abimana fled the scene.