Security Cam Shows Man Break Into Sleeping Woman’s Home, Stare At Her
By Jason Hall
April 18, 2023
A security camera captured a man breaking into a woman's home and watching her sleep before stealing a pair of her socks about 30 minutes later, Law & Crime reports.
Dan Abimana, 23, is accused of entering the woman's unlocked Ankeny, Iowa, apartment at around 3:30 a.m. on April 1, before rearranging her shoes, staring at her, putting on her socks, writing a note, using her bathroom and drinking a glass of water from her kitchen sink, all while she was sleeping on her couch. Abimana was then seen touching the woman's knee, which led to her waking up.
The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told Law & Crime that she asked the man who he was and he responded, "I'm the guy who dropped you off last night." The woman said she "started screaming for my son," at which point Abimana fled the scene.
“My assumption was that he was on drugs or something,” the woman told Law & Crime. “I didn’t smell alcohol on him when he was standing right in front of me and I was awake.”
Police responded to the apartment and collected evidence before Abimana eventually surrendered.
The woman said she suspects someone forgot to lock the door unlock after returning home from work earlier in the night.
“Lock your doors!” she said to Goldberg. “I can’t say that loud enough or enough times. I am really really grateful that nothing happened to the kids that were in the apartment.”