Taylor Swift Takes Over Texas Museum With Exclusive, Eras-Inspired Exhibit

Arlington continues to show Taylor Swift love!

After a record-breaking string of shows at AT&T Stadium, the "Anti-Hero" singer's legacy will live on in the form of an exhibition at the Arlington Museum of Art this summer! The museum first announced the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Collection" exhibit last month, but tickets were made available to the general public to purchase this week. The exhibit, which "explores the evolution of her artistic expression," will run from June 3 to September 24.

"Curated by the AMA from Swift's own private collection, 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Collection' is an exploration of Swift as an evolving, boundary-pushing artist. The exhibition features original costumes, photographs, narratives, and videos representing several of her creative periods, or 'eras,'" the exhibit's description reads in part.

In addition to the Taylor Swift exhibit, the museum will also debut the "Girl in a Country Song: Women of the Country Music Hall of Fame" and "Hometown Harmonies" exhibit during the same time. This former features "intimate portraits of CMHOF inductees Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Faith Hill, Tanya Tucker, LeAnn Rimes and others," while the latter will showcase "contemporary female artists whose careers began on the stages of Arlington."

Tickets to the Taylor Swift exhibit include admission to the "Girl in a Country Song" and "Hometown Harmonies" exhibits, too.