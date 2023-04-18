Texas Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In The Entire State

By Dani Medina

April 18, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Tacos are more than just a food, they're a cultural icon that has become a beloved part of American — and Texas — cuisine. Whether you prefer your tacos with traditional fillings or innovative twists, there's no denying the appeal of the versatile dish. Mashed has compiled a list of the best tacos in every state so you can satisfy your cravings no matter where you are.

"By combining reviews, recommendations, awards, and other forms of recognition, we've compiled a list of the best tacos you can find in each state," Mashed said about its list. "Whether you prefer your tacos with seafood, pork, beef, or no meat at all, you will find examples on this list. Dig in and prepare yourself to travel to all the tacos that are calling your name."

In Texas, the best taco is the Chorizo and Egg Breakfast Taco at The Little Taco Factory in San Antonio. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

If you're in Texas and you're looking for the state's best taco, you need to wake up early. That's because the best tacos in Texas are actually breakfast tacos. At The Little Taco Factory in San Antonio, you will find highly reviewed breakfast tacos that come in a variety of combinations. While it's difficult to go wrong, the most flavorful of the bunch is their Chorizo and Egg Breakfast Taco. The savory sausage and the egg combine to create an absolute fiesta in your mouth.

Check out the full report.

